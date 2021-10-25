Lily man sentenced in November stabbing

Oct. 25—EBENSBURG — A Lilly man was sentenced in Cambria County Court for his involvement for stabbing a man last November.

Patrick Anderson Rourke, 32, entered a plea of simple assault and terroristic threats before Judge David J. Tulowitzki, and was sentenced on Oct. 18 to a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 23 months confinement with the remainder of his minimum sentence to be served on house arrest.

Rourke was arrested in November 2020, after he was accused of stabbing a man with a knife during a dispute over items taken from an apartment.

According to a criminal complaint, Rourke confronted a man at an apartment complex about items that were taken from his apartment.

As the dispute escalated, Rourke allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest and right bicep, the complaint said.

The complaint said that an upstairs neighbor who heard the commotion pulled Rourke off of the man and Rourke was reportedly still holding the knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for two serious stab wounds.

Troopers said they found a knife and a large amount of blood on the outside porch area.

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.