Lily Peters live updates: Police decline to provide additional information about juvenile suspect arrested

On Monday, 10-year-old Iliana Peters, also known as Lily, was found dead near a walking trail in downtown Chippewa Falls. Police are investigating her death as a homicide and on Tuesday evening announced that a juvenile has been arrested.

You can follow our live coverage for frequent updates from journalists from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Appleton Post Crescent and USA Today Network-Wisconsin.

Police decline to provide additional information about suspect

In a six-minute press conference Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm declined to provide additional information about the arrest of a juvenile suspect Tuesday.

Saying the arrest was made “early this evening,” Kelm declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect is related to Lily Peters or where the suspect was arrested.

Kelm did say that officers executed a search warrant on an address along the 400 block of North Grove Street. That block is where Lily had gone to visit her aunt Sunday, when she went missing. But Kelm did not say whether that search yielded anything of value.

What Kelm did say was the suspect was known to Lily and there is no longer any danger to the public.

He thanked the community for the more than 200 tips that were provided to law enforcement. He called the trips “critical” to the investigation.

The tip line – 1-800-263-5906 – will remain open until noon Wednesday, Kelm said.

More than 70 officers from nearly 20 agencies have assisted with the investigation, including the FBI, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and multiple local police and sheriffs’ departments, Kelm said.

He also referenced the purple ribbons that have sprung up around Chippewa Falls as a show of support for Lily’s family.

“Driving through town, we can see the purple ribbons and honestly I would expect nothing less from the Chippewa Falls Community,” he said.

- Elliot Hughes

Police announce juvenile suspect arrested in connection to homicide

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced officers arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of Lily Peters.

Story continues

Kelm said the juvenile is known to the victim and he believes there is no longer any danger to the public.

Check back for more updates.

- Elliot Hughes

Parkview Elementary School becomes site of makeshift memorial

A fence near Parkview Elementary School was lined with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other items left as part of a makeshift memorial to Iliana "Lily" Peters.

Iliana Peters

Tiffany Thompson and her stepdaughter, Lexy Frank, 8, stopped by the memorial as school let out Tuesday afternoon. The last few days haven’t been easy, Thompson said, but have shown how the community can come together.“As long as we can show as much support and love to them and keep them informed of how to stay safe in the community right now is most important,” she said.

Thompson was concerned about how her stepdaughter would handle the situation, but leaving a few items, including a stuffed unicorn and a drawing, at the memorial seemed to help.“We didn’t know how she would take it, but she’s being very strong and she wants to support Lily as much as she can,” she said.

Tiffany Thompson and her stepdaughter Lexy Frank, 8, leave a stuffed animal and drawing at a large memorial at Parkview Elementary School as officials continue to investigate the homicide of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.

As students climbed onto buses outside the school, Thompson described the memorial as the place “where we can show our support right now.”

“Honestly, it makes us feel really warm inside,” she said. “The fact that the community comes together and does things like this for a child in our community is very special.”

- Christopher Mueller

Residents tie purple ribbons in downtown Chippewa Falls

Several residents of Chippewa Falls arrived in the city’s downtown Tuesday afternoon to help tie purple ribbons to the lampposts in memory of Iliana “Lily” Peters.

The news of Peters’ death was “absolutely devastating for our community,” Jennifer Barrett said.

“We’re a tight community, a great community of people,” she said. “This hit really hard for us.”

Teri Ouimette said Lily’s murder has left many in Chippewa Falls feeling shocked and helpless. She expressed confidence in the Chippewa Falls Police Department, but she still felt compelled to act and wanted to show “we’re there for the family.”

“You feel so helpless,” Ouimette said. “You want to make them better. You want to make everything all better.

“We don’t know what else to do. What can you do?”

It’s especially difficult not knowing exactly what happened to Lily, said Barrett, an aunt to two nieces who live nearby. It has been difficult to talk to them about what happened, she said.

Rachel Schley, an employee at a nearby pharmacy, also felt the need to do something in the wake of Peters’ death.

“It was like a punch in the stomach. It was awful,” she said. “It literally just happened right in our backyards.”

Rachel Schley (from left) of Chippewa Falls, Amanda Pfeiffer of Cadott, Wendy Kopp of Chippewa Falls and Susan Littfin join to hang purple ribbons downtown as officials investigate the homicide of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.

Amanda Pfeiffer of Cadott said she still felt unsafe. The incident prompted her to talk with her 11-year-old daughter about safety and being wary of strangers.

“It’s just terrifying," she said.

Ingrid Sievers was tying a purple bow outside Olson’s Ice Cream, which she owns with her fiancé and his parents.

“We’re all mourning,” she said. “It’s a small town that’s pretty tightknit and I think it was just a shock.”

The community, though, tends to stand together when something like this happens, she said.

“We’re just here to show solidarity and love to one another and the family and friends who lost her,” she said.

- Christopher Mueller

No one in custody Tuesday after Lily Peters found dead in Chippewa Falls

Officials search a wooded area next to the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. during an investigation of the homicide of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. Lilly's body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the walking trail, according to police.

Police have not announced any arrests and have not released a suspect description.

People should “remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Monday night.

He recommended residents keep an eye out for suspicious behavior. Anyone with information is asked to contact a tip line at 800-263-5906.

More: What we know about Lily Peters, missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl found dead

Locations in the murder of Lily Peters.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lily Peters live updates: Police update on arrest, search warrant