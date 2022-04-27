Lily Peters: Suspect, 14, held on $1m bond as court hears he ‘beat her with stick, strangled and raped victim’

Lily Peters was found dead on Monday morning in a wooded area not far from her home (Chippewa Falls Police Department)

A 14-year-old male suspect has been held on $1m bond for the murder of Lily Peters, after the court heard how he allegedly led the 10-year-old along a wooded trail before beating her with a stick, strangling her and sexually assaulting her.

The suspect, who was referred to in court by his initials C P-B, appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said that the teenager had told law enforcement that “his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim going down the trail”.

After going down the trail, the suspect allegedly punched Lily in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her “to the point of death”.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the 10-year-old child.

Prosecutors asked the judge to set the suspect’s bond at $1m saying the high cash bond was necessary given the severity of the case.

The judge agreed with the prosecution and ordered that the suspect must not have any contact with juveniles and no access to dangerous weapons if he is released on bond.

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening after carrying out a search warrant at Lily’s aunt’s home, where the murdered 10-year-old was last seen alive.

Chippewa Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at Tuesday’s press conference that evidence was collected from a property on North Grove Street and interviews were carried out before the suspect was taken into custody.

During the early stages of the investigation, police said that Lily was last seen leaving her aunt’s house on North Grove Street on Sunday to head home to her address on East Birch Street.

Records show that the address on North Grove Street where the search was executed is the home of Lily’s aunt.

Police did not confirm if the suspect also lives at the address and officials have nort confirmed if he is related to Lily.

However, police confirmed that Lily knew her killer and that there is no longer a danger to the community following the suspect’s arrest.