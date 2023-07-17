Lilydale Man Restores Vintage Vehicle His Family Has Owned for 75 Years and Counting

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It takes a lot, but it's worth it!

Bob Pollmann, an 82-year-old resident of Lilydale, has breathed new life into a cherished family heirloom—a classic car that has been meticulously restored to its former glory. The vintage vehicle, a Chrysler New Yorker, holds a special place in Pollmann's heart, evoking memories from his youth when he used to drive it with pride.

See the discovery of a Chrysler Turbine Car here.

Pollmann's father purchased the Chrysler New Yorker back in 1948, and it became a significant part of the family's history. During the 1950s and early 1960s, Pollmann drove the car throughout high school and college, creating lasting memories that he holds dear. Afterward, the vehicle remained in a storage shed on the family farm in Nebraska for over 50 years.

In 2016, Pollmann and his son made the decision to transport the car to Minnesota, embarking on a journey to restore it to its former glory. Their goal was to honor Pollmann's late father's wish to keep the car in the family. With his son and grandson showing a keen interest in the vehicle, Pollmann knew it would be a cherished possession for generations to come.

The restoration process was a labor of love that spanned three years. A trusted auto repair shop in Dayton meticulously stripped the Chrysler down to its chassis and painstakingly rebuilt it piece by piece. The result is a stunning classic car that seamlessly blends old-school elements, such as white wall tires and a period-appropriate interior, with modern upgrades like fuel injection, LED headlights, and a Bluetooth-enabled stereo system.

Recently, an appraiser who assessed the restored vehicle was amazed by its uniqueness and suggested that it should find a place in the prestigious Chrysler Museum in Detroit. This recognition is a testament to the impeccable restoration work and attention to detail that Pollmann and his team dedicated to the project.

Despite lacking power steering, air conditioning, and power brakes—features common in modern cars—the Chrysler New Yorker drives smoothly and handles with grace. Pollmann takes his passion project for a spin every couple of weeks, relishing in the nostalgia it brings and proudly showcasing it at various car shows.

Looking towards the future, Pollmann hopes that his descendants will continue to cherish and preserve this family heirloom, just as he has done. His pride in seeing the car restored to its former glory is immeasurable, and he envisions it remaining a treasured symbol of the family's history for years to come.

The story of Bob Pollmann and his meticulously restored classic car serves as a testament to the power of preserving family traditions and the emotional connection that can be forged through cherished possessions. As Lilydale celebrates the triumphant revival of this family heirloom, it also honors the lasting memories and the love that spans generations.

Source: Wiki Images/Fox9

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.