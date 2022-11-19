Lima airport: Two firefighters dead as plane crashes during take-off

Thomas Mackintosh - BBC News in London
·1 min read

Two firefighters have died after a plane crashed into a fire truck while taking off at Peru's busiest airport.

The Latam Airlines plane collided with the truck just before 15:30 (20:30 GMT) on Friday at Jorge Chávez International Airport in the capital, Lima.

Video posted on social media shows the plane careering down the runway, catching fire and smoking as it ground to a halt.

No passengers or flight crew were killed, the airline said on Twitter.

It remains unclear why the fire truck entered the runway while the plane was taking off, bound for the southern Peruvian city of Juliaca.

The prosecutors' office said it was investigating the incident as potential manslaughter, according to Reuters news agency.

Lima Airport Partners (LAP) - which operates Jorge Chávez Airport - suspended flights for several hours on Friday afternoon.

In a statement it added: "At this moment we are finding and investigating all the necessary factors that could determine the cause of this."

President Pedro Castillo paid tribute to the firefighters on social media.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of Ángel Torres and Nicolás Santa Gadea, brave firefighters who died in the accident," he wrote on Twitter.

"My thoughts and my prayers are with them. I pray for the recovery of the wounded."

Recommended Stories

  • Taxing electric cars 'short-sighted' say manufacturers

    The chancellor's decision to extend road tax to electric models is "short-sighted", says Ford.

  • 2 dead in fiery crash landing in Peru

    Two firefighters were killed after AT LATAM Airlines Airbus collided with at least two trucks.

  • Beefeater Just Dropped a New Ultra-Premium Gin

    This iconic London dry gin has a new Crown Jewel.

  • DRONE VIDEO: Small plane crashes in Snohomish County field

    Two people were killed in a plane crash east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County on Friday morning, officials said. The plane was at 9,100 feet and traveling at 92mph before dropping off the radar.

  • Jae Crowder: Scouting report

    Jae Crowder | #99 Phoenix Suns Position: F Born: 07/06/90 Height: 6-6 / 1.98 Weight: 235 lbs. / 106.6 kg. Salary: $10,183,800 SCOUTING REPORT Step slower now that he's older but still effective 3-and-D wing… Reliable role player who is almost always ...

  • COP27: Ethiopia's 20-billion tree goal - a sapling success?

    Lessons four years on from Ethiopia's ambitious, four-year, mass tree-planting initiative.

  • Climate activists deface art in Paris and Milan

    STORY: In France, activists from Derniere Renovation (Last Reform) dressed the statue with a t-shirt reading “858 days left”, in reference to the number of days left in the hope of curbing climate change.Emissions must peak by 2025 to prevent disastrous climate change effects, according to the UN climate report in April.Meanwhile, in Italy, activists from the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) also glued themselves to the car window and to the floor of the Fabbrica del Vapore venue in Milan, before officials dragged them away.The protest, one of a string of high-profile stunts by Ultima Generazione, coincided with climate talks in Egypt.The COP27 climate change conference is scheduled to finish on Friday, but it is expected to run into overtime as delegated from nearly 200 countries struggle to agree on a way forward.

  • Crimean leader orders fortifications to be built in occupied Crimea

    The occupation authorities of the Russian-occupied Crimea have ordered "fortification works to ensure the safety of Crimeans" to be built on the peninsula. Source: Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, on Telegram Quote: "On the territory of (temporarily occupied - ed.

  • FBI opens investigation into death of Charlotte woman in Mexico

    The FBI has officially opened an investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Simu Liu stuns in 'high school yearbook' glamour shots from party: 'Very Asian 90210'

    The Canadian actor, 33, posted photos taken by Tom's One-Hour Photo & Lab from a recent party.

  • FIFA, Qatar both get what they deserve with World Cup beer debacle | Opinion

    Two days before the World Cup opens, FIFA reverses course and announces alcoholic beer won't be sold around stadiums as originally planned.

  • Theranos founder Holmes sentenced to 11+ years in prison

    STORY: A California judge Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup.The sentence for three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy comes after a jury convicted the 38-year-old back in January.Dressed in a dark blouse and black skirt, Holmes hugged her parents and her partner after the sentence was handed down.During the hearing, Holmes cried as she said she was "devastated" by her failures and would have done many things differently if she had the chance, adding:"I have felt deep shame for what people went through because I failed them." Before handing down the sentence, the judge called the case "troubling on so many levels," questioning what motivated Holmes, a "brilliant" entrepreneur, to misrepresent her company to investors.Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos promised to revolutionize how patients receive diagnoses by replacing traditional labs with small machines envisioned for use in homes, drugstores and even on the battlefield.But the startup collapsed after a series of articles in the Wall Street Journal in 2015 questioned its technology.When she was 30, Holmes was dubbed the world's youngest female self-made billionaire in 2014 by Forbes.At trial, prosecutors said Holmes engaged in fraud by lying to investors about Theranos' technology and finances rather than allowing the company to fail.The judge set Holmes' surrender date for April. Her lawyers are expected to ask the judge to allow her to remain free on bail during her appeal.

  • Why a war crimes expert will decide whether to charge Trump

    The attorney general has set in motion a whirlwind whose ultimate course will be difficult to predict.

  • Scooter rider spotted cruising Washington interstate in ‘dangerous’ stunt, troopers say

    Multiple drivers reported the 22-year-old woman, troopers said.

  • You Can Now Pre-Order the Long-Awaited All-Electric Fuell Fllow Motorcycle

    The battery-powered two-wheeler made its debut way back in 2019.

  • This New 28-Foot Landing Craft Can Chauffeur Your Range Rover Across the High Seas

    The versatile vessel is basically a floating trailer for your toys.

  • GM Collection Shows Some Of History’s Best Muscle Cars

    Performance and style are these cars’ specialty.

  • The Drako Dragon Is a 2000-HP Electric SUV With Gullwing Doors

    Drako Motors lights up the LA Auto Show with its second production model, a carbon-chassis SUV that can get to 60 in 1.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 200 mph.

  • What we know about driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County

    The 22-year-old driver involved in the crash was placed in custody, but authorities have not named him the suspect. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained investigators are working to see if the crash was an accident or a deliberate act.

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.