Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Dec. 31—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)

Wanted people of the week

Name: Michael Burton

Age: 42

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Domestic violence — Adams County Sheriff's Office

Name: Divante Hall

Age: 28

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Receiving stolen property — Allen County Sheriff's Office

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.

Recommended Stories