Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
Dec. 31—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Wanted people of the week
Name: Michael Burton
Age: 42
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 180 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Domestic violence — Adams County Sheriff's Office
Name: Divante Hall
Age: 28
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Receiving stolen property — Allen County Sheriff's Office
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.