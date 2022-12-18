Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

Dec. 17—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)

Wanted people of the week

Name: David Gipson

Age: 41

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 260 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Parole violation

Name: Quintez Burns

Age: 28

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.