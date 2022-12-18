Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
Dec. 17—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Wanted people of the week
Name: David Gipson
Age: 41
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Charge: Parole violation
Name: Quintez Burns
Age: 28
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.