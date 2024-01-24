Lima-area unemployment rates steady in December

Jan. 23—LIMA — Unemployment rates remained steady in Allen and Auglaize counties in December compared to the prior month and were lower than the 2022 rates, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Allen County was 3.0% in December, the same as it was in November. The rate was 0.6 percentage points lower than the 3.6% seen in December 2022.

The number of unemployed people remained the same in Allen County at 1,400 people, although the labor force shrank by 300 people.

There were 1,777 jobs within 10 miles of downtown Lima as of Tuesday afternoon, according to OhioMeansJobs.com.

Auglaize County's rate also remained steady, at 2.3%, making it the fifth-lowest in the state.

Putnam County's rate worsened by 0.3 percentage points, from 2.1% in November to 2.4% last month. Still, it was the eighth-lowest rate in Ohio.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the same as the national rate of 3.7%.

