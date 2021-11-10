Lima burglary suspect ruled not competent to stand trial

Nov. 10—LIMA — A young Lima man charged with illegally entering a residence and pointing a gun at a woman has been found not competent to stand trial.

Doctors at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton in a report dated Oct. 19 said Scott Brown, 23, of Lima, is unlikely to be restored to competency within a year and is currently an intellectually disabled individual.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered Brown to be taken by family members to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for further testing to determine if he is a threat to himself or the community. Another hearing will be held in Allen County after the DDD renders its ruling.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines said the state wishes to retain jurisdiction of the case until such time.

Brown was indicted by a grand jury in August on one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree that includes a specification for the use of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on or about June 25 Brown did enter an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.

According to court documents, Lima police were dispatched at approximately 7:15 a.m. on June 25 to a residence in the 1200 block of South Union Street in Lima in reference to a burglary and a fight in progress.

Upon arrival they spoke to the resident Sabrina Budd, who said she was lying in her bed when she heard someone pound on her door. Looking through the window she saw it was N'Dia Elliott, her boyfriend's former girlfriend.

Budd woke her boyfriend, Robert Manley, so he could address the situation. Before Manley could leave the room, according to court records, Elliott and her brother — Brown — entered the room. Elliott reportedly began attacking Budd.

As the fight continued, Brown allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the women. Manley wrestled the gun away and Brown and Elliott then fled the residence. Both were located in a nearby vehicle and were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed a pistol inside the glove compartment.

Elliott reportedly admitted forcibly entering the residence through an unlocked window on the porch. She also admitted attacking Budd.

Brown admitted having the gun but denied pointing it at anyone.