Lima council seeking candidates for 5th Ward vacancy

Jan. 2—LIMA — The city of Lima is accepting applications for a vacancy on Lima council following the election of Jamie Dixon as council president.

Dixon previously represented the city's fifth ward, which extends south of East Elm Street between Central Avenue and Greely Chapel Road to East Fourth Street.

He formally assumed his role as council president Tuesday, succeeding long-time councilor John Nixon as leader of the eight-member council.

Prospective candidates must reside in the fifth ward for at least six months or become a resident within six months of their appointment date to qualify for the position, according to an advertisement for the position.

The appointed councilor is expected to reside within the ward for the duration of their term, which expires in December 2025.

Letters of interest and résumés are due by Friday, Jan. 12, and may be emailed to council Clerk Dana Addis at dana.addis@cityhall.lima.oh.us or by mail to The City of Lima, Attn: Dana Addis, Clerk of Council, 50 Town Square, Lima, Ohio, 45805.