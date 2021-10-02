Lima detective's work called "sloppy" during motion to suppress hearing

Oct. 2—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man said to have been one of multiple targets in a federal investigation into the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl pills in Lima argued Friday that his client was not adequately informed of his right to have an attorney present before making potentially damning statements to police.

Kenneth Rexford, representing Santana Gipson, called the technique of the lead local investigator in Gipson's case "probably one of the sloppiest" readings of Miranda rights to a suspect he has seen in his career.

The target of that criticism was Aaron Montgomery, a member of the Lima Police Department who serves on both the West Central Ohio Criminal Task Force and a federal task force operated by the FBI.

Gipson, 30, of Lima, is charged with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the forfeiture of money in a drug case, a felony of the first degree. He was indicted by a grand jury in April.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on Feb. 10 at a residence at 4865 Dutch Hollow Road, Lima. Gipson is the owner of the home, according to county records. Discovered inside was a large amount of fentanyl along with scales and other paraphernalia.

Montgomery testified in court Friday that Gipson was at home at the time of the search and was taken into custody. Montgomery said he conducted an interview of Gipson at the scene and recorded that conversation on his cell phone. A copy of that recording was admitted into evidence on Friday.

Upon questioning by Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman, Montgomery said he advised Gipson of his constitutional rights before starting his interview.

Rexford, however, maintained that Montgomery gave Gipson an off-the-cuff, over-simplified version of the required Miranda advisement instead of reading from a prepared script, as is the case with LPD, task force and FBI policies.

King-Newman said the recording of Montgomery's discussion with Gipson "will show that all requirements were met" when advising the defendant of his Miranda rights.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed took the matter under advisement.

The attorneys also sparred briefly over the state's intended use at trial of data extracted from Gipson's cell phone. Rexford argued that the state has been excessively generic in identifying what information among the voluminous amount of data on the phone is to be introduced at trial.

Reed agreed, in part, requiring the state to narrow the focus of its evidence discovery disclosure at least two weeks prior to trial.