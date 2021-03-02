Lima drug dealer gets 6-year prison sentence

Mar. 1—LIMA — A Lima man will spend the next six years in prison for trafficking in heroin and a fentanyl-related compound and other related charges.

Dontez Laws, 25, told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed he "made a bad decision" and "fell in with the wrong crowd" when he decided to sell drugs in Lima in the summer of 2019.

Laws was indicted by a grand jury in November 2019 on seven drug-related charges. He appeared before Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed on Jan. 21 and entered pleas of guilty to an amended count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the first degree that included specifications for the use of a firearm and the forfeiture of money in a drug case. He also pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of heroin, four counts for trafficking in heroin and fentanyl, fourth-degree felonies, and a fifth-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone).

For purposes of sentencing, to avoid double-jeopardy on some of the related counts, Laws was sentenced only on counts one and three, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; count five, possession between 50-100 grams of a fentanyl-related compound; and count seven, aggravated possession of drugs.

On the first-degree felony count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, Laws was ordered to forfeit to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force $1,670 in drug proceeds. He was also ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,700 to the task force.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman said the charges against Laws were the result of two controlled buys and the execution of a search warrant that turned up "first-degree felony amounts of heroin and fentanyl" at a residence occupied by Laws.

Laws told the judge prior to sentencing that he has not attempted to hide from his mistake.

"I didn't run. I stood tall and owned up to my responsibility," he said. "I look forward to being a better person."

Reed called the drug case "just another example of what we see all too often" in his court.