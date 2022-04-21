Lima drug dealer sentenced Thursday

Apr. 21—LIMA — A Lima man — his children and other family members seated immediately behind him — choked back tears Thursday as he owned up to his mistakes and was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for dealing drugs throughout the community.

Martrevus Godsey, 35, told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser he grew up immersed in the drug culture of Lima and got into the business at a young age.

"I grew up without a father figure around to look up to, and I have a long history of addiction. Selling drugs? I've been around that my whole life," Godsey told the judge. "I know what I did was wrong. Everybody makes mistakes, but it's what you do afterward that counts. I'm not going to give up on myself and I hope the state doesn't give up on me."

Godsey said he has learned a skilled trade while free on bond "and that's what I want to be known for ... not drugs."

Godsey was arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force at 113 Catawba Trail, Lima, during which narcotics were found, He was indicted in July of last year on 14 felony drug trafficking and possession charges as well as a first-degree felony count of engaging in a pattern of criminal activity.

Defense attorney Kenneth Rexford in November filed a motion to dismiss several counts in the indictment, alleging they were duplicative and/or unconstitutional. In December grand jurors issued a superseding indictment, replacing the former charges with 10 new ones. Those included three counts of trafficking in cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

Last month Godsey entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree; having weapons under disability and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies; and a first-degree felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Story continues

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the remaining counts.

Kohlrieser sentenced Godsey to eight years in prison on the pattern of corrupt activity charge, with an additional 2 1/2 years for the weapons under disability count. Sentences for the aggravated possession of drug charge and the possession of a fentanyl will be served concurrently for a total minimum prison term of 10 1/2 years.

Godsey was also ordered to forfeit three firearms and $1,648 in U.S. currency to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Michelle Godsey, the wife of Martravius, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. She is charged with 13 felony drug counts similar to those faced by her husband. Michelle Godsey, however, did not appear in court after reportedly cutting off her GPS electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and fleeing the area.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464