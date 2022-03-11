Lima foster parent sentenced to 47 years for sex crimes

Mar. 10—LIMA — A Lima man who participated in the sexual abuse of foster children in his care over a span of four years was sentenced Thursday to 47 years in prison.

Scott Steffes, 40, will be eligible to petition the court for early release after serving half of that stated term.

Steffes was sentenced by Allen County Court Judge Jeffrey Reed as a result of his guilty pleas earlier this year to 16 felony charges related to sex crimes committed against five separate, underage victims. On Jan. 27 Steffes entered guilty pleas to five counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and 11 counts of sexual battery, felonies of the third degree.

In return for those pleas, prosecutors dismissed 46 additional counts against Steffes, including two counts of rape. Steffes was classified as a Tier 3 sex offender and must register with local authorities every 90 days for life.

Second foster parent sentenced

In July of 2018, Steffes and his domestic partner, Jeremy Kindle, were foster parents and adopted three boys, ages 3 through 8, with the help of Allen County Children Services. The men already had legal custody of three boys between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time.

Steffes was indicted by a grand jury in July 2020 on two counts of rape, 25 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 28 counts of sexual battery, six counts of felonious assault and a single count of tampering with evidence.

Kindle, 37, was indicted on 65 sex-related counts after prosecutors alleged the two men had engaged in sexual conduct with foster children in their care over a series of incidents that took place between 2016 and 2020. He pleaded guilty to 20 counts of felonious assault, sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and tampering with evidence and was sentenced earlier this year to 94 years in prison.

Both Steffes and Kindle were infected with the virus that causes AIDS at the time of the sexual assaults, according to court documents.

A series of poor decisions

Assistant Ohio Public Defender Kirk McVay on Thursday said that while his client takes responsibility for his own actions, it was a series of physical and psychological threats from Kindle that caused Steffes to make poor decisions. McVay described Kindle as a "dominating personality" and a "vicious, narcissistic man" who was the aggressor in the sexual assaults against the young boys.

"Scott succumbed to Jeremy Kindle's pressure in victimizing these boys," McVay said. "Scott knows he was wrong, and he knew he was wrong at the time. The sentence he receives today begins and ends with the decisions he made."

The judge, however, was unwilling to place blame for the incidents solely on Kindle. Speaking directly to Steffes, he said, "I try hard to find something about you or your behavior that is redeeming, and I'm finding that to be very difficult. This case angers a lot of people, and it should anger people. The way I read it, you were an active participant" in the sexual assaults.

Steffes spoke briefly prior to sentencing, choking back tears as he did.

"I am really sorry for everything that happened," he said. "Those kids were my life, and I regret putting them through any of this. I hope someday they can forgive me."

The arrests of Steffes and Kindle also led to the termination of Cynthia Scanland as the executive director of the Allen County Children Services. Scanland currently faces felony charges of tampering with records and obstructing official business and a misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty connected with the sexual abuse incidents.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 17 in Scanland's case.

