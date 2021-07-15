Lima judge ponders defense motion in death of 4-year-old

Jul. 15—LIMA — An Allen County judge has taken under advisement a request from the county's Public Defenders Office for $3,000 to hire a psychologist in the case of a Lima woman facing charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter earlier this year.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain argued in favor of the expenditure during a hearing Wednesday in the case of Stayce Riley, 28, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the April death of Ma'laya DeWitt.

In a motion filed June 30 the Public Defenders Office sought $3,000 for 10 hours of expert psychiatric evaluation of Riley by Columbus-area psychologist Bob Stinson. The funding is necessary, according to the motion, "to compensate the psychologist for the minimal amount of time defense counsel anticipates it will take the psychologist to review relevant records and conduct necessary clinical interviews."

In court Wednesday Chamberlain said the doctor's consultation is being sought not to determine Riley's competency to stand trial but instead for "the possibility of raising mental health issues" during the case and to assist the defense team in the preparation of sentencing arguments should Riley be convicted.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick opposed what he termed a "waste of taxpayer money" for the defense psychologist.

"The hourly rate of $300 per hour is outrageous compared to that of local psychologists," Waldick said.

Chamberlain said the state's indigent defense fund will cover the bulk of the expense, noting that his office's request "will have a minimal impact on the county budget."

The motion filed by the Public Defenders Office states that Riley, if convicted, faces a possible prison sentence of between 22 and 33 years. In court on Wednesday Chamberlain said he must prepare for that possibility and needed the advice of the psychologist to properly do so.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser took the matter under advisement to research case law on what is a "reasonably necessary" expense for the defense of an indigent defendant.

Ma'laya Dewitt died April 12 of abdominal injuries after suffering what investigators say was a severe beating at the hands of Romiere Hale, Riley's 21-year-old live-in boyfriend at the time.

Hale has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children and is being held in the Allen County jail under $1 million bond.

A Dec. 6 jury trial has been scheduled for Riley.