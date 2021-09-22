Lima juvenile gets five to seven years for robbery

Sep. 22—LIMA — A Lima juvenile who pleaded guilty to felony robbery will spend five to seven years in prison, a judge ruled Monday.

Joseph Hildreth, 17, also known as Joseph Lewallen, after accepting reduced charges from a plea deal that he accepted in August. He was charged as an adult and will serve four to six years in prison for first-degree aggravated robbery. The charge also carried a mandatory one-year sentence for a firearm specification.

The sentence stems from an incident in Delphos where Hildreth and a co-defendant, Ezekiel Topolski, were involved in a drug trade that ended with Hildreth and Topolski pulling a gun on a person an involved party and forcing them into a vehicle. Topolski was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison in July.

Hildreth also faced charges of kidnapping and another one-year firearm specification, but those charges were dismissed as a part of his plea deal. Upon his release, he will also be subject to two to five years of post-release control.