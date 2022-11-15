Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary

Nov. 14—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary.

Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.

According to an indictment, on Oct. 22, 2020, Potts entered a home "by force, stealth, or deception" with the purpose of committing a crime. He will receive more than a year of jail time credit to be calculated by the court.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said Potts was charged with the second OVI while the other cases were pending. The man is ordered to pay court costs, a $2,700 fine and his driver's license will be suspended.

Potts said all of these crimes were a result of misunderstandings and the influence of alcohol. He said "irritable females" contributed to the charges, but did not expand on what he meant.