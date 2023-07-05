Lima man accepts deal, pleads to lesser charges

Jul. 5—LIMA — One week after formally being declared competent to stand trial for wielding a knife and threatening to harm his mother, a Lima man on Wednesday entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Austin Parker, 25, was indicted in March on two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies. A plea of not guilty by reason of insanity had previously been entered on his behalf by attorneys from the Allen County Public Defenders Office but a court-ordered psychological examination determined that Parker was competent and could assist in his own defense.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell on Wednesday said a deal had been reached whereby Parker would plead guilty to Bill of Information charges of attempted felonious assault, felonies of the third degree. Parker agreed to the proposal and Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation prior to an Aug. 17 sentencing date.

Police allege that on or about Feb. 7 of this year Parker did attempt to cause physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on the evening of Feb. 7 to a residence in the 100 block of Valley Way in Lima in reference to a domestic violence incident in which one party was wielding a knife and the other had a gun.

Deputies found Parker, Melissa Rambin and Brian Rambin arguing on the front porch of the residence. It was later learned that Melissa Rambin is Parker's mother.

It was alleged that Parker had music blaring through open windows and was screaming obscenities out the windows prior to the arrival of law enforcement. When the Rambin couple arrived Parker yelled at them before stating "I will get a knife and kill you," court records show.

After Parker produced a knife and spit in his mother's face, Brian Rambin went to his vehicle to retrieve a handgun before returning to the porch. Parker was ordered to drop the knife and he complied. When police arrived Parker stated he was on several medications for mental issues. Police later confirmed he has been diagnosed a bipolar and as having a schizoaffective disorder, according to court documents.