Lima man accused of sexual battery attempts to suppress statements made to police

Feb. 10—LIMA — A Lima man charged with 10 counts of sexual battery on another person in 2022 appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court Friday in an attempt to suppress statements he made to detectives.

Levi Oglesbee, 33, is accused of coercing another person to engage in sexual activities several times — third-degree felonies — between August and September 2022. Steve Chamberlain, Oglesbee's public defender, claimed in a Dec. 6 filing that Allen County Sheriff's Office detectives did not properly advise the man of his rights against self-incrimination during an interview, so its video should not be used in the case against him.

Allen County Chief Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said detectives advised Oglesbee of his Miranda Rights in the video of the interview.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will review the video and rule on its admissibility at a later date.

A jury trial in the case is currently scheduled for March 28.