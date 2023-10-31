Lima man admits to $10,000 Columbus killing; warrant issued for man accused of paying him

A Lima man who Franklin County prosecutors say was contracted to kill another man for $10,000 is facing life in prison after the fatal shooting in Columbus that also left a second man dead and a third wounded.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for the Lima man who prosecutors say hired the shooter.

Tyrone Copeland, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder and two counts of felonious assault Monday just before his trial was set to begin in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Copeland admitted he had a woman, 22-year-old Darian Slaise, lure Marquayvius McGill to an apartment building on Columbus' Far West Side under false pretenses on Aug. 5, 2020. Copeland lay in wait and fatally shot McGill, according to Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Steven Schott.

McGill had believed from Slaise's texts he was going to a party and brought two friends with him from Lima. McGill shot back as he was dying, accidentally killing his friend, 21-year-old Dominique Freeman — for which Copeland is culpable, Schott said.

The shootout also left a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, Schott said. A fourth man had a bullet hole in his shirt, but escaped uninjured.

Copeland, who had ties to Lima like everyone involved, fled to Iowa after the shooting, Schott said.

Justin Williams, 33, hired Copeland to kill McGill, Schott told The Dispatch.

On Monday, Columbus police charged Williams in Franklin County Municipal Court with aggravated murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"This was a true murder for hire case," Schott said.

Williams hired a hitman because of an "allegation that McGill shot Williams" previously, said Schott, who declined to comment further on Williams' case because it is pending.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Chris Brown will sentence Copeland and Slaise on Nov. 30.

Copeland faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life without the opportunity for parole.

Slaise pleaded guilty in January 2022 to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping, as well as a count of obstructing justice. As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors and her defense attorney are recommending an indefinite prison sentence of eight to 10 years.

After Slaise pleaded guilty, a grand jury indicted Copeland in January 2022.

Jeremy Dodgion, Copeland's defense attorney, told The Dispatch that "Copeland has always taken responsibility for his part in this situation."

"I think he's just happy to get this settled the way we did," Dodgion said. "Obviously, he has remorse for deciding to get involved in it. And I think he's concentrating now on trying to get as much help as he can and take advantage of programming within the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction."

