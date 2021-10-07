Lima man admits role in 2020 shooting

Oct. 7—LIMA — A Lima man will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of felonious assault and trafficking in cocaine.

Cameron Rogers, 30, was indicted in June of last year on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault in connection with a shooting that took place May 12, 2020, in Lima. The charge includes a specification for the use of a firearm.

According to court records, Lima police were dispatched shortly after noon to 216 W. O'Connor Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located Lamonda Pryor, 38, at the residence suffering from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Pryor told police he had arrived at the West O'Connor Avenue residence to drop off his children on the day in question when he was approached by Rogers, who reportedly told him, "I got you." Rogers then pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and fired a shot, striking Pryor in the leg, according to court documents. A spent shell casing was found at the scene.

Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department, who arrested Rogers in Sandusky several hours after the shooting took place, testified about the incident at a hearing more than a year ago. He said police used cell phone tracking to locate Rogers in Sandusky.

The detective recounted how Rogers first told police he had been in Sandusky all day. Confronted with information that his cell phone had been tracked ever since the shooting in Lima and that he had been identified as the shooter, Stechschulte testified that Rogers "teared up and said he had messed up."

Rogers was also indicted by a grand jury in March of this year on a fourth-degree felony count of trafficking in cocaine. He pleaded to that charge on Wednesday as well.

Attorneys in the case agreed on a joint recommendation for sentencing that would cap Rogers' sentences in the two cases at a maximum of seven years in prison, including the mandatory three years on the firearm specification.

Rogers entered guilty pleas in April to four separate drug-related charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Judge Jeffrey Reed will determine at sentencing whether the newer cases will be served concurrent with or consecutive to the earlier case.