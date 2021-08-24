Lima man agrees to lesser charges in drug case

Aug. 24—LIMA — A Lima man found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana in an amount equal to or greater than five times the bulk amount pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that were substantially reduced from those on which he was originally indicted.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Rebecca King-Newman told Judge Jeffrey King the defendant, Dallas Webb, had been incorrectly indicted by an Allen County earlier this year.

Webb, 29, was indicted in June on a first-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance analogue, which alleged that on or about Oct. 27 the Lima man possessed the synthetic cannaboid pharmacophore in an amount exceeding 50 grams.

Included in the charge was a specification labeling Webb as a major drug offender. He was also indicted on a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, that being methamphetamine.

King-Newman said during a hearing Tuesday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court than an analysis of the drugs in question by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation revealed that Webb should have been indicted on lesser charges. To remedy the matter, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the indictment in return for Webb's guilty plea to a Bill of Information count of aggravated possession of synthetic marijuana, a felony of the third degree.

The state also agreed to make no recommendations during Webb's sentencing hearing on Sept. 27.

Webb's attorney, Zach Maisch, asked that his client's bond be reduced to an own-recognizance bond, and the judge agreed.