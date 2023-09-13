Lima man who allegedly attacked mother remains incompetent for trial

Sep. 13—LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 remains incompetent to stand trial, according to a report authored last month by a state-licensed psychologist.

A competency update hearing was held Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court for Kevin Stahr, 27, who is charged with a first-degree felony count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser said it is the recommendation of mental health professionals that Stahr continue to be housed at the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Center near Columbus for continued treatment.

Stahr was not present in the courtroom on Wednesday.

The Lima man's mother testified during a hearing in January of this year that her son stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.

She said her son changed into a winter coat before the attack as the two were sitting outside their home around a table with the woman's boyfriend. Kelly Stahr said her son stood up and walked behind her, produced the butcher knife from his coat and began to stab her. She said her boyfriend distracted him long enough for her to get to a neighbor's home and for police and paramedics to arrive.

Kevin Stahr had been released from a psychiatric treatment center 11 days prior to the incident and had been diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, according to court records.