Lima man arrested for burglary, assault

Sep. 14—LIMA — A Lima man with a history of violent offenses was arrested Sunday after failing to appear in court in July.

Durand Tyson, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of felonious assault with a firearm, a second-degree felony. Tyson is considered a repeat violent offender, with his most recent conviction in Allen County being in 2012 for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Tyson received an 18-month prison sentence for the conviction.

According to the indictment, on July 12, 2021, Tyson brandished or used a firearm while breaking into an occupied residence. He caused or attempted to cause harm to Jodi Troy and Jason High using a handgun.

Because he used a firearm, Tyson will receive a mandatory three-year prison sentence for each charge if he is found or pleads guilty. Allen County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed will also consider that Tyson is a repeat violent offender with multiple convictions if he is sentenced.

Lima police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Wayne Street on the evening of July 12, 2021, after a report of a possible shooting. According to court records, officers learned there were shots fired inside the residence but no one was injured.

Tyson reportedly spoke with Troy and another occupant of the home, Rob Blevins, while Tarockis Greer, who faces the same charges for the incident, sat in a nearby room. Tyson then accompanied Troy to the basement and Greer went upstairs where High was sleeping. Blevins told police he then heard a gunshot and fled outside.

Troy heard the same gunshot and came from the basement to see what had happened. As Troy entered the ground floor she felt a gun in her back and was ordered to the ground. Shortly thereafter, she was struck in the head with the weapon and a second gunshot was fired. Blevins was also struck with the weapon, according to court records.