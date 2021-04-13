Lima man arrested in death of 4-year-old

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 13—LIMA — A child is dead and a 21-year-old Lima man is in custody following an incident Monday just north of the downtown Lima business district.

Officers from the Lima Police Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Upon their arrival officers located the 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the child.

Romiere Hale, 21, of Lima, was taken into custody and is being held at the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of child endangerment. The child's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office, where an autopsy will be conducted. Additional charges could be forthcoming pending the findings of the autopsy, according to a spokesman from the LPD.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295, Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181, Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291, or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.

