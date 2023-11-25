Lima man arrested in Mercer County

Nov. 24—CELINA — A Lima man was taken into custody Thursday in Mercer County, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call from the OnStar system in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. The caller was speaking about hearing gunshots and friends being killed. Deputies responded to the location of the truck at 12348 Dutton Road, Mendon and found Dwight L. Bonapart II, 41, of Lima sitting in the truck. As he exited, Bonapart made suggestions to the deputies that the homeowners were inside and possibly in danger.

Multiple loaded firearms were visible on the ground outside the truck and inside the truck within reach of Bonapart, according to the release. This prompted deputies to request additional assistance, which was provided by the Celina Police Department and the Rockford Police Department. Bonapart was then detained as a safety precaution, but he soon became combative with the officers, headbutting one and kicking another, according to the release. A dog that was with Bonapart also bit multiple officers during the altercation.

Officers were able to arrest Bonapart and place him in the back of a Sheriff's Office vehicle, but he continued to be combative, kicking in the driver's side door to the point where it was unable to close properly. He was eventually booked into the Mercer County Jail without incident, according to the release. The dog was not injured and remained at the scene for follow-up by the dog warden.

Deputies were able to make contact with the homeowners and learned that everyone in the residence was safe. No officers required medical treatment, according to the release.

Bonapart was charged with felony vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has received the case for review of any additional charges.