Lima man arrested for violating house arrest, testing positive for alcohol

Sep. 16—LIMA — A Lima man ordered to remain in his home on a burglary conviction was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking his house arrest and testing positve for alcohol.

Raimiel Laws, 19, pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 to burglary for trespassing into a woman's West Vine Street home on Aug. 5, 2021 — a third-degree felony. The conditions of his house arrest were to remain at home except for meetings with his public defender, attend weekly drug testing, appear and court and go to work after providing his schedule.

Laws could face up to a $10,000 fine, community control or nine to 36 months in prison for his conviction. He will lose his right to own or use a firearm due to his felony conviction.

Laws pleaded guilty to burglary on a negotiated plea deal, in which prosecutors dismissed a first-degree felony rape charge.

According to jail records, there is currently no bond set for Laws' release for his probation violation. He is set to be sentenced for the burglary charge on Oct. 20.