Lima man avoids prison time for assault with gun

Sep. 12—LIMA — A Lima man who prosecutors say threatened his son with a firearm and discharged that weapon into the ceiling of a residence escaped prison time Tuesday when he was sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey Reed said the factors in favor of a prison sentence for William Harris were offset by mitigating circumstances unlikely to repeat themselves in the future.

Harris, 50, was indicted in March on single counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; and a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault that included a three-year firearm specification.

In July he entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge. In exchange the state dropped the firearm specification and dismissed the remaining counts as well as a charge of aggravated possession of drugs in a separate case.

According to court documents, deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on the evening of Feb. 10, 2022, to 9815 Sandusky Road in Allen County in reference to a domestic dispute.

The 911 caller said Harris was engaged in a physical altercation with his son, Jaylin Harris. The caller said that as the dispute escalated, William Harris retrieved a pistol that he kept in the bedroom and told Jaylin he as going to "blow his f---ing head off." He then reportedly fired a single shot from the pistol into the ceiling.

The woman told officers her daughter was in the upstairs bedroom just above where the shot was fired.

Family members in the home fled until deputies arrived. At one point William Harris exited the residence and fired three shots, then fled on foot, according to court records.

He was stopped a few miles from the residence and was intoxicated and still in possession of the handgun.

Reed sentenced Harris to four years on probation and ordered him to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations. The judge also sentenced Harris to 60 days in the county jail and ordered him to surrender the possession of a 9mm Beretta handgun.