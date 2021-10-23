Lima man charged with burglary, assault declines plea deal

Oct. 23—LIMA — A Lima man facing felony counts of aggravated burglary and felonious assault in two separate cases was offered a plea deal Friday during a brief hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Under the terms of the offer from prosecutors, Chrystian Jara Coronado, 38, of Lima, would plead guilty to second-degree felony counts of burglary and felonious assault. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the burglary from a first-degree felony and to dismiss a three-year firearm specification as part of the deal.

Coronado declined the offer on Friday but has until the end of the day on Oct. 29 to accept it, Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said.

Coronado was indicted in July of 2020 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated burglary following his alleged assault of a Lima man. Police responded on May 21 of 2020 to 625 Ontario St. where Frederick Collins, the resident of the home, said he heard a knock on the door. He answered the door and found a female who said she had been assaulted by Coronado.

Collins told police Coronado then walked through the front door of the residence, pushed the woman out of the way and struck him on the side of the head with a handgun. Collins said Coronado struck him a second time with the pistol, this time in the face. During the scuffle the woman fled from the scene and Coronado fled in a white Chevrolet truck, according to court documents.

He was located by police at a residence in the 400 block of West Kibby Street. A SWAT team was able to take Coronado into custody without incident.

In August of this year Coronado was again indicted, this time on second-degree felony charge of felonious assault that alleged he caused serious physical harm to a female acquaintance during an argument.

According to court documents, Allen County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 26 to Tractor Supply Company, 2785 Harding Highway, Lima, in reference to an assault complaint. Deputies were advised the female victim, Stacy Smith, was lying facedown in the parking lot.

Witnesses said Coronado and Smith appeared to be fighting and that Coronado was then seen striking Smith with a closed fist.

Coronado denied striking Smith.