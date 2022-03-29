Lima man charged in death of mom in court Monday

Mar. 29—LIMA — A Lima man charged with furnishing the drugs that led to the death of his mother on Monday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Joshua Hughes, 39, of Lima, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in October of last year and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors allege that on or about April 20, 2021, Hughes furnished fentanyl to his mother, Kathy Hughes, which resulted in the woman's death.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 14, 2021, and was ordered held on $25,000 bond.

The Allen County Public Defenders Office earlier this year filed a motion to have the court order asking that a competency evaluation be conducted with Hughes. That evaluation took place earlier this year and a report dated March 7 from Dr. Massimo De Marchis at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton included the opinion that Hughes is competent to stand trial.

During Monday's hearing Judge Jeffrey Reed set a June 28 trial date for Hughes. The next pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 28.

