Lima man charged with illicit sexual contact with minors

Oct. 29—LIMA — A Lima man charged with 10 counts of gross sexual imposition appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for a motion hearing seeking to suppress statements he made to police.

James Spears, 58, was indicted by a grand jury in September on 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the third degree. According to court records the victims of the alleged offenses are two minors, each of whom were under the age of 13 at the time. The alleged incidents occurred between 2014 and June of this year.

Few additional details have been made public. The arrest affidavit for Spears was ordered sealed in Lima Municipal Court.

The Allen County Public Defenders Office, in a motion filed earlier this month, claims Spears' Fifth Amendments rights against self-incrimination were violated following his arrest. The motion seeks to have all oral statements made by Spears to law enforcement ruled inadmissible at trial.

The motion alleges that the defendant was not advised of his right to have an attorney present during questioning.

Prosecutors and the public defender's office stipulated to the submission of a video recording of Spears' interrogation by Lima Police Department Detective Matt Boss on Aug. 5. The recording lasts for more than an hour and a half, Judge Jeffrey Reed was told.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell told the judge that Spears had already been placed in police custody when the interview took place. She said the recording will show that Spears was properly informed of his Miranda rights and that the defendant can be heard on the recording waiving those rights.

Reed took the motion under advisement.