Lima man charged as major drug offender

Oct. 21—LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week.

Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felonies that include specifications for the use of a firearm, the forfeiture of a firearm and labeling Clary as a major drug offender.

He is also charged with one count of possession of cocaine, with similar specifications, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, each felonies of the first degree. Clary also faces a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability.

According to court records, on Aug. 18 the Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force executed a search warrant Clary's residence in the 22oo block of N. Glenwood Ave. in Lima. Clary was taken into custody and investigators, including special agents from the FBI, discovered more than 321 grams of suspected cocaine in the closet of Clary's bedroom.

Interviewed by FBI and task force officials the following day, Clary allegedly said he had purchased the suspected cocaine in Michigan the same day as the search warrant was executed at his residence, court records show.