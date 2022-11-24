Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

Nov. 23—LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year.

Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that on or about June 16 of this year, Conrad caused the death of Jarrod Conrad while committing the offense of corrupting another with drugs. That count alleges that Shane Conrad sold or offered to sell fentanyl, a Schedule II drug, in an amount less than the bulk amount to the alleged victim, causing serious physical harm to Jarrod Conrad.

Conrad entered pleas of not guilty to all charges during his arraignment hearing Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. He is being held in the Allen County jail.