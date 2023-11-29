Lima man charged in Monday stabbing incident

Nov. 28—LIMA — A Lima man was taken into custody Monday for stabbing an individual near the Greyhound bus station in Lima.

Police say Aaron Smith, 38, of Lima, was involved in a verbal altercation with an unnamed individual in the 100 block of South Central Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched to the nearby bus station at 218 E. High St. and located a 36-year-old person, whose name was not released, suffering from a stab wound to the upper abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition on Tuesday, according to an LPD press release.

Smith was charged with suspicion of felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact The Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156 or Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291.