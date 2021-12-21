Lima man charged in overdoses seeks to quash statements

Dec. 20—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Jeffrey Reed on Monday took under advisement a motion to dismiss statements made to police by a Lima man charged with providing the illicit drugs that led to a woman's overdose death in 2020.

The motion was filed by the Allen County Public Defenders Office on behalf of Michael Pasterchik, 30, who was indicted by a grand jury one year ago on counts of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter, both felonies of the first degree, for causing the woman's death by providing her with toxic controlled substances on or about Sept. 13 of last year.

The case against Pasterchik was the second such nearly identical filing in as many months. In November 2020, he was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in harmful intoxicants for allegedly providing the drugs that caused the death of another woman in April of 2020.

In the September incident, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Main Street and found an unresponsive female suffering from an apparent drug overdose. She was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to court documents.

The woman's boyfriend told police she had purchased heroin earlier in the evening from a subject she called "Mikey" using her cell phone. A search of the victim's cell phone revealed Facebook messages between the woman and Pasterchick at the time of the alleged heroin sale.

In his written motion filed with the court, defense attorney Steve Chamberlain said the court should ban from evidence "any and all alleged oral statements" made by Pasterchik to police that were taken in violation of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The defense attorney claimed Pasterchik was "never advised of his right to remain silent" or his right to have an attorney present during questioning by police.

During Monday's hearing, Lima Police Department Detective Sean Neidemire took the witness stand. He testified that Pasterchik — near the end of the Oct. 16, 2020 interview — revealed he had ingested fentanyl earlier that day prior to his arrest. The detective, a 23-year veteran of the LPD and a former member of the drug task force, said he saw no visible signs that Pasterchik was under the influence of the drug or was experiencing withdrawal symptoms during the interview.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said the video recording of Neidemire's interrogation of Pasterchik will show that the Lima man "knowingly and intelligently" waived his constitutional right to remain silent.

Reed said he hoped to issue a ruling on the defense motion next week. Pasterchik is scheduled to stand trial on March 29.