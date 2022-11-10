Lima man charged with photographing naked minor waives right to speedy trial

Nov. 9—LIMA — A Lima man charged with photographing a naked 14-year-old and other related charges waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday morning.

Bradden Crumrine, 20, was indicted in May on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree and voyeurism, a felony of the fifth degree.

Crumrine had previously been offered a settlement in which he would plead guilty to tampering with evidence and voyeurism in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining count. He turned down the deal.

According to court records, Crumrine is accused of trespassing to photograph the minor who was naked "for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying Bradden L. Crumrine" on Dec. 19, 2021. He is also accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence to prevent it from being used in an investigation against him.

The trial is rescheduled to begin on April 11, 2023 at 8:45 a.m.