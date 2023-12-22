Lima man charged with rape of young child

Dec. 21—LIMA — Pleas of not guilty were entered Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court on behalf of a Lima man charged with rape and gross sexual imposition of an alleged victim under 10 years of age.

Anthony Elliott, 74, was indicted earlier this month by a grand jury on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies. Because of the age of the alleged victim the charges, upon conviction, would carry a maximum term of life in prison.

Elliott was also indicted on charges of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree, and a misdemeanor charge of public indecency.

According to the indictment the rapes with which Elliott are charged are alleged to have taken place starting in November of 2014 and continuing through November of 2016. Acts constituting the gross sexual imposition charge are said to have occurred between November of 2018 and Nov. 2, 2020.

Elliott is currently being held in the Allen County jail on $200,000 bond. His first pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8 before Judge Terri Kohlrieser.