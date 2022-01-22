Lima man charged with sex-related acts from a decade ago

Jan. 21—LIMA — A Lima man charged with having unwanted sexual contact with two minor females a decade ago pleaded not guilty on Friday to four sex-related charges.

Michael Campbell, 48, was ordered held in the Allen County jail under a $100,000 bond.

Campbell was indicted by the January session of the Allen County grand jury on charges of attempted rape, sexual battery, attempted gross sexual imposition and importuning.

The indictment for attempted rape, a felony of the second degree, alleges that from April through July of 2013 Campbell did engage in sexual conduct with a female and compelled her to submit to his advances by force of the threat of force.

The sexual battery charge, a third-degree felony, claims Campbell engaged in sexual conduct with a minor from Oct. 30 through Nov. 8 of 2015.

The attempted gross sexual imposition charge is a fourth-degree felony that alleges Campbell engaged in sexual contact with a person less than 13 years of age in on or about June 1, 2011, through Aug. 31, 2012. The charge of importuning contains an allegation that the Lima man solicited a minor under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

During Campbell's arraignment hearing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court it was noted that the alleged victims are now 19 and 21 years of age.

If convicted of the most serious charge against him Campbell would be labeled a Tier 3 sex offender.

A pre-trial hearing for Campbell was scheduled for Feb. 3.