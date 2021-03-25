Lima man charged in shooting

Mar. 25—LIMA — A Lima man was taken to a local hospital early Thursday suffering from injuries sustained in a shooting at a South Main Street bar.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Lima police were dispatched to Marko's Sports and Spirits, 701 S. Main St., in reference to a fight in progress involving firearms. Upon their arrival officers heard a gunshot and located a victim, Ralph Upshaw, 44 , who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back. Upshaw was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers at the scene determined the suspect to be Chainze Tucker, 32, of Lima. Tucker was taken into custody and charged with suspicion of felonious assault.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295, Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.

Chainze Tucker is the nephew of Branson Tucker, who was shot and killed in at an after-hours establishment in January of 2019 following a gambling dispute. Kenneth Cobb was charged with murder in Tucker's death.

Testimony at Cobb's trial revealed the shooting came about as tempers flared during a gambling session at 975 St. Johns Ave., Lima. Cobb was indicted by a grand jury the following month on charges of murder, felonious assault with a firearm specification and having a weapon under disability in connection with Tucker's death.

He took his case to trial, where jurors heard his attorney advance a self-defense claim by arguing Cobb was protecting himself from physical harm when he shot Tucker in the leg during the confrontation over gambling proceeds.

Cobb was convicted of felonious assault but was acquitted on the murder charge. He was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.