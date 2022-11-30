Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial

Nov. 29—LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning.

Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn's lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.

Glenn previously filed to suppress an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte, but Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser overruled the motion.

Glenn, along with five others, reportedly drove to Halpern's residence on West Lane Avenue before the females of the group attempted to lure him outside to rob the home. When that failed, two males allegedly attempted to force their way into the home, where Halpern was believed to have a large number of guns and marijuana.

According to previous statements by Stechschulte, Halpern's father then shot at the males, but struck his son accidentally, killing him.

Kayrese Garner, Bryanna Houston, Brianna Patrick and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis are all minors charged in the same incident. Houston and Garner will be tried as adults.

Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser ordered Patrick, 16, to undergo a mental health examination to determine her amenability to being rehabilitated within the juvenile justice system, while a probable cause hearing has not been held to determine the status of Thomas-Lewis, 15.

Keion Darden, 18, is being tried as an adult in Allen County Common Pleas Court on identical charges to Glenn.

A final pre-trial for Glenn has been scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. A trial is set to begin Feb. 21 at 8:45 a.m.