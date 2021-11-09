Lima man charged with shooting woman in the foot

Nov. 9—LIMA — An Allen County judge on Monday took under advisement a motion to suppress statements made to police by a Lima man charged with shooting a woman in the foot.

Darian Oliphant Jr., 21, was indicted in January on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree that includes a specification for the use of a firearm, in connection with the incident. The indictment alleges that Oliphant caused physical harm to Breanna Cochran by use of the deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Lima police responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 651 Columbia Drive after receiving a report of shots fired. Police entered the apartment building and heard loud voices coming from Apartment 7.

Patrolman Sam Crish was outside the apartment when he heard a gun shot coming from inside. Officers were allowed to enter the apartment and found Cochran suffering from a gunshot wound to her left foot. She was transported to a local hospital while Christopher Oliphant and Audesty Clapper, who were inside the room, were taken to the LPD.

Clapper identified Darian Oliphant as the person who shot Cochran. She said he fled out the apartment window as officers were attempting to enter.

Cocharan also identified Oliphant as the person who shot her. She said he was intoxicated and said, "I am going to shoot you in the foot." He then pulled a black pistol from the waistband of this pants and did just that, police say.

Oliphant posted bond following his arraignment but found himself back in jail in April after violating the terms of his home arrest. His bond was reinstated in June.

In July attorneys from the Allen County Public Defenders Office filed a motion to suppress statements Oliphant made to LPD Detective Sean Neidemire during a December 2020 interview. The motion alleged Oliphant was not advised of his right to remain silent, his right to an attorney and his constitutional rights against self-incrimination before making statements to the detective.

A DVD recording of that interview was presented Monday to Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed, who took the matter under advisement.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman told Reed the DVD would "make is clear that admonishments were properly given before any statements were offered by Mr. Oliphant" during the interview in question.