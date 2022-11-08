Lima man charged with trespassing

Nov. 8—LIMA — A Lima man who was charged with an F2 burglary did a change of plea at the Allen County Common Court on Monday afternoon.

The defendant was presented with the amended charge of trespassing and a felony of the fourth degree.

Andrew Morlock, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Morlock entered 1701 W. High Street in an attempt to complete a burglary. Morlock was not arrested on the scene. He was found running outside of the home and arrested hours later. Since the arrest, Morlock has been in the Allen County Sheriff's Department for 58 days.

While in the courtroom, Morlock denied use of alcohol or drugs in the past four days.

The defense attorney, Thomas Lucente, requested a lower bond and the ability to go to work on behalf of Morlock.

"Now I am working in construction," said Morlock. "I am going to try and go to Custom Staffing when I get out and go to PPG because it is getting cold. I need something with more consistency."

Allen County Assistant Prosecutor Joe Everhart did not oppose the change of the bond. He did ask for some monetary value to the bond or even house arrest due to his prior failure to appear in court.

Judge Jeffrey Reed decided to give Morlock an OR bond, with no contact with victims and he must appear for a pre-sentence investigation.

Reed ordered sentencing to be held on the first or second week of December. The court date is to be determined.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.