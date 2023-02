Feb. 9—LIMA — A Lima man was ruled competent to stand trial for first-degree felony rape charge Thursday.

Connie Carter, Jr., 42, was evaluated by two doctors and determined capable of understanding the charges against him and able to assist in his own defense. A first evaluation was ordered in May 2022 and a second in August.

Carter is being held at the Allen County Jail on a $100,000 bond. A trial is currently scheduled for March 13.