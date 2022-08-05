Lima man competent to stand trial in mother's stabbing death

Aug. 5—LIMA — More than two years after being charged with murdering his mother, Joseph Cheney has been found competent to assist in his own defense and to stand trial. His mental condition at the time of the alleged incident, however, has yet to be established and could be the foundation of an NGRI, or "not guilty by reason of insanity" resolution to the case.

Cheney, 44, was indicted in June of 2020 in connection with the stabbing death of his 71-year-old mother, Rachel Cheney, at the family residence on East Kibby Street in Lima.

According to court records, police were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. on May 27, 2020, to the Kibby Street residence in reference to an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival they located Rachel Cheney in a bedroom in the residence. She was found deceased with a large knife protruding from the side of her neck.

Her son was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in connection with his mother's death. A plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered on Cheney's behalf earlier in the proceedings and led to his nearly two-year-long stay at the Toledo psychiatric hospital.

During a brief hearing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Judge Terri Kohlrieser said a report from psychologists at the Toledo hospital shows Cheney's mental condition has "significantly improved" during his time there.

Cheney's attorney, Zach Maisch, agreed that his client "clearly shows signs of progression."

Maisch asked the court to order a follow-up evaluation for Cheney in an attempt to learn his state of mind at the time of the alleged incident, a prerequisite for the NGRI defense. Kohlrieser authorized that examination.

Cheney was committed in August of 2020 to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo after Carla Dreyer of the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton concluded he was unable to assist with his own defense but would likely be fit to stand trial after up to a year of treatment.

Story continues

According to information revealed during a competency hearing last October in Allen County Common Pleas Court, psychiatrists at the institution believed at the time that Cheney continued to exhibit "paranoid and grandiose delusions" and was not restorable to competency.

Such delusions were on display during a 20-minute jailhouse video played during the October hearing. While being interviewed by police following his mother's death, Cheney led investigators on a rambling tale that include frequent mention of mafia figures and mobsters and of clandestine, underground, government-sponsored "brain alterations" and other surgeries.

During the interview Cheney admitted "taking out" his mother, telling investigators he did them and her a favor by doing so.