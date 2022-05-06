Lima man competent to stand trial for attempted arson

May 6—VAN WERT — A Lima man has been deemed competent to stand trial on charges ranging from attempted arson to domestic violence and vandalism.

A June 1 pre-trial hearing has been scheduled in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Cedrick Davis, 52, who was found competent following an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo.

Davis was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury in February on charges of attempted arson, domestic violence, inducing panic, vandalism and aggravated menacing.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 21 of this year Davis did by fire or explosion attempt to cause harm to a structure located at 704 Skinner St. in Delphos. It is further alleged that the Lima man attempted to cause physical harm to Monica Brown on the same date.