Lima man critical after Friday shooting

Feb. 3—LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday.

Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Lima Police Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156, Detective Matt Woodworth at 419-221-5293, Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291 or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.