Lima man in custody after lengthy standoff

Jul. 9—LIMA — A Lima man is in police custody after a roughly 16-hour standoff Sunday.

Mark Seffernick, 59, surrendered to police after 4 p.m. Sunday after barricading himself in his residence at 1008 E. Albert St. just after midnight. According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the East Albert Street residence after receiving a call about a man threatening another man with a gun. After officers arrived and approached the scene, Seffernick retreated into the house and barricaded the front door.

During the course of the overnight hours, a shot was fired from the residence at police three times, first at 1:15 a.m., then at 2:04 a.m. and finally at 3:53 a.m., according to Lima Police. None of those shots led to any injuries.

A SWAT team from the Allen County Sheriff's Office was dispatched and attempted to force the door without success. SWAT was able to leave a telephone to help establish a connection between Seffernick and detectives throughout the standoff. Another unnamed individual was in the residence with Seffernick, but that person was able to come out of the residence unharmed, along with a dog, at 8:47 a.m. The person also brought a weapon out of the residence, police said.

The incident finally ended after 4 p.m. when Seffernick emerged voluntarily and surrendered to police. No information regarding charges has yet been released.

SWAT teams from the Lima Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were present during the incident, according to the Lima Police Department.