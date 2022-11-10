Lima man declared incompetent for court, to receive treatment for restoration

Nov. 9—LIMA — A Lima man accused of two counts of felonious assault was determined unable to understand court proceedings and act in his own defense on Wednesday morning.

David Crim, Jr., 61, will undego psychiatric treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for up to a year to restore his competency, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said.

In a report from a psychiatric evaluation, a doctor wrote that Crim shows symptoms of mental illness and cannot understand his court case, but that his competency can be restored with treatment.

According to the indictment, Crim on April 23 "knowingly cause(d) serious physical harm" to two relatives, one of whom is a minor. The charges are second-degree felonies.

The hospital will submit an updated report in six months time and in one year if more treatment is required.