Lima man deeemed competent; will stand trial for murder

Jul. 13—LIMA — A man has been found competent to stand trial for murder in connection with the February shooting death of Lima resident Kirk Perine.

Michael Oliphant will face a jury of his peers in November after an examination by a clinical psychologist at the Forensic Center for Western Ohio in Dayton determined that Oliphant, while "a mentally ill individual, is currently capable of assisting in his own defense and is competent to stand trial," Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said during a brief hearing on Thursday.

Oliphant, 21, of Lima, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of murder and three counts of felonious assault with a firearm as the result of a Feb. 15 incident that occurred along North Rosedale Avenue in Lima and resulted in the death of the 59-year-old Perine.

During a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court earlier this year, Lima Police Department Detective Matt Boss said he responded to a report of shots fired near Feltz Chiropractic on Allentown Road on the evening in question and learned from witnesses that a Black man wearing red clothing had discharged a firearm in the direction of employees in the parking lot of the chiropractic office before running eastbound through a nearby alley.

Witnesses told police the man then made contact with Perine and got into a vehicle with the victim. Another witness said the man, identified as Oliphant, then exited the vehicle — which was parked in the middle of North Rosedale Avenue — and fired one bullet through the vehicle's windshield.

Perine was found deceased inside the auto as a result of a single gunshot wound, Boss said.

While in court on Thursday, Oliphant waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial to allow the Allen County Public Defenders Office additional time to prepare his defense.