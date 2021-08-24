Lima man deemed not competent to stand trial

Aug. 24—LIMA — A man who prosecutors say robbed a clerk at a Lima convenience store at knife point earlier this year has been found not competent to stand trial at the current time.

Doctors at the Psychiatric Center of Western Ohio in Dayton said Javohz Paris, 21, of Lima, could be restored to the level of competency needed to participate in his own defense with more psychiatric treatment.

Paris was indicted by a grand jury in June on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery in connection with the April 28 armed robbery at Express Mart in Lima. Later that month a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, along with a request from the Allen County Public Defenders Officer for a competency evaluation of Paris, was filed with the court.

Judge Jeffrey Reed said during a brief hearing held Monday it is his understanding that hospital officials will not consider the insanity plea until such time as Paris is restored to the level of competency necessary for a trial to begin.

Reed ordered Paris to be returned to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for continued treatment.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched on the morning of April 28 to the Express Mart at 1590 N. West St. in reference to a robbery. The store clerk who was the victim of the robbery was following the suspect, who was southbound on West Street near Robb Avenue.

Officers observed a subject in a red shirt and black shorts with a mask and hat walking southbound toward Rite Aid. The clerk was in the Rite Aid parking lot pointing at the subject.

Police questioned the subject, identified as Paris, and took him into custody after searching his pockets and discovering a knife similar to the one described by the clerk.

The store worker said he was working the cash register when Paris came into the store wearing a mask, sunglasses and a hat. The clerk said Paris pulled a gold knife from his pocket, unfolded it and told the clerk to "give me the money or I will stab you ... I'm not playing."

During questioning, Paris told police he went to Express Mart, threatened the clerk and demanded money, according to court documents. During the interview, Paris also allegedly admitted to an armed robbery at Rite Aid.